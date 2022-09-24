Bengals at Jets Week 3 Madden Simulation

With the season off to a rough start, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get right against the New York Jets in Week 3.

Through two weeks, the Jets have been led by a familiar face in former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The 37-year-old veteran has done a decent job thus far and should have enough left in the tank to push the Bengals if they start slow again.

With three very talented receivers and two dynamic young running backs along with former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (questionable to play due to injury), the Bengals defense will have their hands full and need the offense to step up.

With all that said, let's take a look and see what Madden 22 predicts for the Week 3 matchup.

The Jets start with the ball. Slowly and methodically, they get down the field and are able to take the lead on a Michael Carter touchdown.

Jets: 7 - 0

The Bengals get the ball but quickly go three and out. The Jets take the ball and are unable to get much going either. The Bengals get the ball back and are finally able to score with a Ja’Marr Chase touchdown.

Tied: 7 - 7

The Jets get the ball back, and after getting one first down, fumble the ball before Vonn Bell scoops it up and scores a defensive touchdown.

Bengals: 14 - 7

Following the defensive touchdown, the Jets get the ball but are quickly forced to punt again. With almost no time left in the first half, Joe Burrow is able to hit Tee Higgins for the touchdown, making it a two-possession lead and getting the ball back after half.

Bengals: 21 - 7

At the start of the second half, the Bengals get the ball and quickly drive down the field again. Burrow goes for Higgins, and he’s able to stretch the ball across the goal line to get the touchdown.

Bengals: 28 - 7

Following the touchdown, the Jets struggle to get much going on offense ,and the Bengals are fine salting away the clock with Joe Mixon runs. The Jets make one last push for a touchdown to get the score closer, but time runs out as the game ends.

Bengals: 28 - 7

