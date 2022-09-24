Confidence dropping in Zac Taylor and the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start. Two heartbreaking losses to begin the season have taken a toll on everyone involved.

Players and coaches have answered the hard questions and stressed patience, but fans are growing concerned.

After boasting sky-high confidence headed into the season, the offensive struggles have resulted in a big change in confidence in our latest SB Nation Reacts poll.

Only 32% of fans, at this time are confident the Bengals are headed in the right direction. That is an alarming drop, seeing as 98% of fans were confident ahead of Week 1. Losing games to Mitchell Trubiski and Cooper Rush to start your season certainly won’t have fans riding high.

More specifically, fans seem to be losing faith in head coach Zac Taylor. The fourth-year head coach has had an up and down tenure in Cincinnati, and it appears fans are wondering if it was a fluke.

Coming off of a Super Bowl appearance, fans seemed to be behind Taylor. But as the Bengals have dropped games to teams they frankly should not have lost to, some of the questions about Taylor have begun to resurface.

With fans at times questioning play-calling and game management, it seems those talking points are coming up again two weeks into one of the most anticipated seasons in team history.

A good way to get confidence back in the fans is to win football games. A comfortable win against the New York Jets could be just what the team needs to get confidence trending upward.

