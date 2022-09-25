Bengals vs. Jets inactives: Germaine Pratt, Jackson Carman out; La’el Collins in

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3.
For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today.
- OL Jackson Carman
- LB Germaine Pratt
- RB Trayveon Williams
- OL D’Ante Smith
- TE Drew Sample
- DT Jay Tufele
As expected, Pratt is out after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report. It’s why the Bengals called Keandre Jones up from the practice squad on Saturday.
La’el Collins and Hayden Hurst are both active after being listed as questionable heading into today.
Jackson Carman is a healthy scratch, while Max Scharping is active for first time since being claimed prior to Week 1, as is Devin Asiasi.
For New York, the following players are inactive.
- QB Zach Wilson
- WR Denzel Mims
- CB Bryce Hal
- DL Bryce Huff
- TE Lawrence Cager
The Jets had six players listed as questionable to play on their final injury report, among them being former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah. As it turns out, they’re all active today.
