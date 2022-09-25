Bengals vs. Jets inactives: Germaine Pratt, Jackson Carman out; La’el Collins in

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3.

For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today.

OL Jackson Carman

LB Germaine Pratt

RB Trayveon Williams

OL D’Ante Smith

TE Drew Sample

DT Jay Tufele

As expected, Pratt is out after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report. It’s why the Bengals called Keandre Jones up from the practice squad on Saturday.

La’el Collins and Hayden Hurst are both active after being listed as questionable heading into today.

Jackson Carman is a healthy scratch, while Max Scharping is active for first time since being claimed prior to Week 1, as is Devin Asiasi.

For New York, the following players are inactive.

QB Zach Wilson

WR Denzel Mims

CB Bryce Hal

DL Bryce Huff

TE Lawrence Cager

The Jets had six players listed as questionable to play on their final injury report, among them being former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah. As it turns out, they’re all active today.