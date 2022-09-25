Week 3 in the NFL feels like a pivotal point for most teams. A vast majority of the NFL is 1-1 and going up to 2-1 feels way better than 1-2.

The big game is the matchup between the undefeated Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The Bills have looked unstoppable, but the Dolphins may have an offense that can keep up with them. Whoever wins gets a nice early lead in the AFC East that could be a two horse race.

The highlight of the midday games is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Green Bay Packers. This could very well be the last time we see Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers go at it. Both are near retirement, so this game becomes pretty much must watch television for fans who have followed their careers.

Sunday Night Football has the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers facing off. Both teams are 1-1 trying to get over some rough starts to the season. The 49ers are going to be rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance went down with a season ending injury last week. Meanwhile, the Broncos are trying to get on a roll with Russel Wilson after the offense really hasn’t been producing as much as expected.

Who do you think will win in Week 3? This will also be today’s pregame thread for Bengals - Jets, so come join the discussion!

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. Who Dey!