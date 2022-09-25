6 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ win at Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals looked to right the ship today in New Jersey, taking on the New York Jets and coming away with a 27-12 win.

Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of today’s matchup.

Winners:

Joe Burrow: Burrow needed a day like Sunday. Better protection was nice, but Burrow looked more comfortable in the pocket than he has all season. While he was still sacked three times, he had more time to stand in the pocket and deliver the throws that we’re used to seeing him make. Finishing with 23 completions for 275 yards and three touchdowns, this could be a “get right” game that Burrow is able to build on. As questions mounted over the first two weeks about Burrow’s confidence, he looked to be back in his comfort zone for much of the first half. A scary hit to his left knee at the beginning of the fourth quarter, though, looked like it could have been much worse. There is still work to do in pass protection, but Burrow finally had a chance to survey the field more than he could in the previous two contests.

Tyler Boyd: Tyler Boyd doesn’t get talked about nearly enough, but he stepped up big Sunday. As the offense started the day looking for, well, anything, Boyd answered the bell. His 56 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was a welcomed sight. Bouncing off defenders and racing to the end zone, he helped the Cincinnati offense find the spark they’ve lacked since the season started. Boyd finished with four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Tee Higgins: Higgins got in on the action, posting five receptions for 93, with a big 45 yard catch in the first half. On the same play, he took a big shot and looked like he may be facing his second concussion in three games. Luckily, Higgins emerged from the medical tent with his helmet and appeared good to go. He didn’t log a reception in the second half, but his availability for a quick turnaround on Thursday is a great sign.

Logan Wilson: Logan Wilson finds the football. Wilson hauled in yet another interception Sunday, keeping his trend alive. With five interceptions over the last two seasons, Wilson continues to lead all linebackers in that category. Adding seven total tackles, Wilson had the solid day we’ve come to expect from him every time he takes the field.

Akeem Davis-Gaither: With Germaine Pratt sidelined with an injury, Davis-Gaither played his first significant snaps of the season, and he made the most of it. The range and athleticism we marveled over when he was drafted showed up Sunday, as No. 59 was all over the field. Finishing the game with 13, tackle for loss and was solid in coverage as well.

US: That’s right, Bengal fans. We also won today. Finally, a game where the team entered the fourth quarter with the game in hand. No real stress, no tight game and most importantly, no last second letdown. A chance to breathe as the final seconds ticked off and enjoy the later slate of games with a win in the bag. Congratulations, we certainly earned it.

Losers:

Jackson Carman: Carman was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s contest. He wasn’t injured, he wasn’t ill. The coaches just didn’t think having him on the active roster would benefit them today. The former second-rounder has struggled to earn playing time over two seasons, but a healthy scratch is a new low.

Joe Mixon: A third straight tough day for Mixon. The former Pro Bowler just hasn’t had it so far this season. Run blocking certainly hasn’t worked in his favor, but the ability to make guys miss and find creases in the line just hasn’t been there. Mixon showed apparent frustration a few times Sunday and needs a big game sooner rather than later. Finishing the day with 12 carries for 24 yards and just a 2.0 yards per carry average. For the offense to continue to make progress, Mixon will need to get things going, soon.

D.J. Reader: This is no fault of his own. Reader was playing a good game, but the injury bug struck Reader in the third quarter. Coming out of the game with an apparent knee injury, Reader was quickly ruled out for the contest. With a quick turnaround and the Miami Dolphins coming to town Thursday night, Reader is now a large question mark. It would be a big loss for the defense against a talented Dolphins offense in Week 4. It could also be his second season-ending injury in the last three seasons after a quad injury cost him most of the 2020 season. Here’s to hoping we get good news on Reader soon...

Up next is a Thursday Night Football matchup with the unbeaten Dolphins following their wild Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills.

So, who was your biggest winner from today’s game? Be sure to let us know in the comments section!