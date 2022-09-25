 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals Twitter reactions from beating the Jets in New York

Finally.

By NathanBeighle
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have finally won, and hopefully, for the rest of the season, the Super Bowl hangover is over. Behind a massive game from third-year quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati put away the Jets 27-12.

Burrow ended the game with 275 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd was the only player to get over 100 receiving yards, and you’ll see the main catalyst for his season-best game later.

The Bengals scored on their first drive, but this was the catch called out of bounds. It could’ve been the catch of the day had the ruling (either on the field or in the rulebook) been different.

The next Bengals possession... this happened.

Cincinnati continued to limit the Jets, holding them to another field goal. It was 7-6 at presumably the end of the first quarter; then, this happened.

It was 3 more field goals, 2 by the Bengals and 1 by the Jets, and the halftime score was 20-9. To open the second half, the Bengals marched down, and Ja’Marr Chase got in the scoring column, making someone very happy.

Cincinnati eventually won its first game of the season 27-12.

Here are some of the other best tweets from the game.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!

In This Stream

Bengals vs. Jets: Everything to know for Week 3 at MetLife Stadium

View all 28 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...