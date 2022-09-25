Bengals Twitter reactions from beating the Jets in New York

The Cincinnati Bengals have finally won, and hopefully, for the rest of the season, the Super Bowl hangover is over. Behind a massive game from third-year quarterback Joe Burrow, Cincinnati put away the Jets 27-12.

Burrow ended the game with 275 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd was the only player to get over 100 receiving yards, and you’ll see the main catalyst for his season-best game later.

The Bengals scored on their first drive, but this was the catch called out of bounds. It could’ve been the catch of the day had the ruling (either on the field or in the rulebook) been different.

TEE HIGGINS. this is not normal. pic.twitter.com/oOXqqOkuU2 — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) September 25, 2022

The next Bengals possession... this happened.

Bengals try to scheme Ja'Marr Chase open. Had him in the backfield with Mixon in the slot. Chase gets the reception but fumbles. The first twist in a big game for Cincinnati. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 25, 2022

Cincinnati continued to limit the Jets, holding them to another field goal. It was 7-6 at presumably the end of the first quarter; then, this happened.

TYLER BOYD KEEPS GOING AFTER THE CONTACT



56 yard TD



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GAinI0nM9w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

Holy shit Tyler Boyd just ran 50 yards for a TD after taking a helmet to helmet shot — Mike (@bengals_sans) September 25, 2022

It was 3 more field goals, 2 by the Bengals and 1 by the Jets, and the halftime score was 20-9. To open the second half, the Bengals marched down, and Ja’Marr Chase got in the scoring column, making someone very happy.

One bettor turned $500 ➡️ $1,050 on this play.



Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD Scorer (+110) ✅pic.twitter.com/0sisEWCYdm — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 25, 2022

The Bengals O-line is exerting their will on the Jets. Nothing like an old-school Smash Mouth run up the gut and down the hill drive to close out a road W. #WhoDey￼￼￼￼ — John Mattingly (@JohnMattingly23) September 25, 2022

Cincinnati eventually won its first game of the season 27-12.

Here are some of the other best tweets from the game.

Burrow smiling. Apple goof'n.



Good to see the boys having a good time. https://t.co/lXgySQbMqH — TheBrrrdedBengal (@BeardedBengal) September 25, 2022

There you go. Strategy changed. Bengals do change their way in order to start faster as Burrow pointed out he would be in favor of this week. https://t.co/H4ImU59Isp — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 25, 2022

The Bengals on third down today:



- 19-yard pass to Tee Higgins

- 22-yard pass to Tyler Boyd

- 12-yard pass to Samajie Perine (TD)

- Roughing the passer

- 56-yard pass to Tyler Boyd (TD)#Jets defense having a rough one. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 25, 2022

good Sunday for the Bengals. Back where we need to be. Who Dey. — Trevan I Messhaerys (@thatkidmess) September 25, 2022

"We just needed to get that first win" Zac Taylor pic.twitter.com/fDwju1v29x — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 25, 2022

