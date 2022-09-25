Bengals lose D.J. Reader to knee injury

Entering Sunday with an 0-2 record, the Cincinnati Bengals were having the bounceback performance they needed for much of the first half vs. the New York Jets.

That is, until star defensive tackle D.J. Reader was knocked out of the game with what could be a serious knee injury.

Late in the second quarter, Reader went down after making a tackle. After being examined by trainers, Reader was able to walk off the field under his own power, which seemed like a good sign...

However, after being examined in the medical tent, the Bengals quickly ruled Reader out with a knee injury. He’s still on the sideline without a helmet, so it’s untelling how serious the injury is.

If he misses time, the Bengals will be without arguably their best defensive player, as Reader is easily one of the NFL’s best interior defensive lineman.

We will update this post as more details come out.