Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

Week 3 has an interesting matchup for Monday Night Football. The somehow undefeated New York Giants are hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants are one-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daniel Jones hasn’t exactly played great as the Giants quarterback in a season with only three touchdowns and no games with over 200 yards passing. The Giants have leaned on Saquon Barkley who has been leading the rushing attack after finally being healthy for the first time in years.

Still, New York will have an interesting task in slowing down quarterback Cooper Rush, who played surprisingly well against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The bigger task will be slowing down pass rusher Micah Parson. He has continued to disrupt opposing quarterbacks at a high rate. He should be pretty well acquainted with Jones by the end of the game.

Both of these teams are trying to keep pace with an NFC East that has been surprisingly competitive this season. Will the Giants keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles, or can the Cowboys go 2-0 after losing Dak Prescott for a few games?

This is also tonight’s open thread, so come join the fun!