Bengals open as favorites over Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals can exhale and celebrate as they get their first win of the season after beating the New York Jets 27-12.

The Bengals are now 1-2 against the spread this season, and unders are 3-0 in their matchups.

Now after their second straight road game, the Bengals will return home on a short week as they get ready to face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

The Dolphins are the only undefeated team left in the AFC sitting at 3-0 after they defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19. However, Tua Tagovailoa went down with what appeared to be a head injury. After going to the locker room, Tua returned to help lead the Dolphins to a victory. This will be something to watch for.

Looking ahead to Week 4, the Bengals opened as a 3-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for the Over/Under, that has been set at 47.5 with the odds being -110 both ways. If you just want to take Moneyline, you can get the Bengals at -145 or the Dolphins at +125.

The Bengals continue to get high level play from their defense, and the offense finally started to click against the Jets. Hopefully, that carries over into week 4.

