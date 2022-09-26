What the AFC North looks like entering Week 4

After the third week of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North Division standings with identical records of 2-1. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals sit one game back at 1-2.

Turnovers aid Baltimore’s cause

The Ravens defense forced turnovers on three straight fourth-quarter drives as Baltimore held on to defeat the New England Patriots, 37-26.

Lamar Jackson through for four touchdowns and ran for another. In the process, he became the first player in the Super Bowl era to have three or more touchdown passes and 100-plus rushing yards in consecutive games.

Jackson finished with 18 completions in 29 attempts for 218 yards and an interception. He rushed for 107 yards on 11 carries. Tight end Mark Andrews finished with eight receptions for 89 yards and a pair of scores.

The Patriots pulled to within 31-26 early in the fourth quarter, and drove to the Ravens 10-yard-line on their next possession before a Mac Jones interception ended the threat. Jones left late in the game with a high ankle sprain that will sideline him for at least a few weeks.

Browns hold off Steelers

Cleveland got back on the winning side of the ledger Thursday night with a 29-17 thrashing of the visiting Steelers. The Browns spotted Pittsburgh a 14-13 halftime lead before pulling away to a seemingly-comfortable lead. But the Steelers were able to close to within 23-17 on a Chris Boswell field goal with 1:48 left, and very nearly recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett led the Cleveland assault with a pair of touchdown passes and Nick Chubb added another score on the ground. Brissett finished with 21 completions in 31 attempts for 220 yards and no interceptions, while Chubb had 23 carries for 113 yards. Amari Cooper had seven receptions for 101 yards and a score, while tight end David Njoku caught nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Mitch Trubisky, despite a growing quarterback controversy involving Kenny Pickett, went the distance for Pittsburgh and completed 20/32 passes for 207 yards, and Diontae Johnson led the receiving corps with eight catches for 84 yards.

Looking ahead to Week 4, the Bengals kick things off on Thursday vs. the Miami Dolphins. The Steelers host the New York Jets, who were just beaten handily by the Bengals. The Browns get a very winnable road game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

The Ravens will play in arguably the biggest Week 4 game as they host the Buffalo Bills.