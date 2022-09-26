Bengals News (9/26): Fast start leads to win

For Starters, Bengals See Undefeated Dolphins Next

The Bengals' first win of the season was authored by Joe Burrow and Trey Hendrickson, but it was autographed by the toughness of La'el Collins and Tee Higgins and Samaje Perine and a rebounding offensive line and the resiliency and resourcefulness of a defense that is sniffing around the top five.

Bengals Quick Hits: Burrow, Quick Start, Big Finish Lift Bengals Over Jets

But it was the last drive of the game they wanted to talk about as they savored their first win of the year, what wide receiver Tyler Boyd called "a must-have," 27-12 win over the Jets with the unbeaten Dolphins looming at Paycor Stadium Thursday night.

Everything Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow Had To Say After Beating The Jets

Burrow, Hendrickson Lead Bengals to 27-12 Win Over Jets

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw three third-down touchdown passes to three different receivers and sack ace Trey Hendrickson came up with his first 2.5 of the season that included two huge sack-strip as they channeled the big plays from the AFC title run. Burrow finished with a steady-hand 23 of 36 for 275 yards, with slot receiver Tyler Boyd catching a game-high 105 that included a 56-yard touchdown on a YAC special to end the first quarter. The Jets couldn't cover wide receiver Tee Higgins and he physically dominated them with five catches for 93 yards, all in the first half.

Tyreek Hill Warns Eli Apple Ahead of Bengals-Dolphins Game

Tyreek Hill wasted no time starting the trash talk Sunday after the Dolphins’ nail-biting win over the Bills. His beef with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple stretches back to last year’s postseason, and he clearly hasn’t forgotten about it.

Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd scores TD on 56-yard catch-and-run

That was the recipe for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd to reel off a 56-yard touchdown in Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

New York Jets Offensive Line Was Overwhelmed Against Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati logged 4.0 sacks on Sunday afternoon. It could have been a lot worse as the Bengals' ferocious pass rushers spent about as much time in the pocket as Jets' quarterback Joe Flacco did.

