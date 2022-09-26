Snap counts: Bengals unleash pressure package in win over Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals finally were able to get a win after their trip to play the New York Jets. It was one where we saw a different game script play out. That also has given us a look into how this defense and offense can deal out snaps differently when they aren’t playing catch up the whole game.

Total plays

The Bengals ran 68 plays to the Jets 78. It is pretty eerie how close some of the stats between these teams were. Cincinnati had 330 net yards of offense while New York had 328. The Bengals had 20 first downs while converting seven of their 14 third-down attempts. The Jets had 19 first downs while converting seven of their 18 third-down attempts.

So, why was the score so lopsided? Turnovers and big plays. The Tyler Boyd touchdown where he spun off a big hit for a touchdown. Points from short drives tend to skew these things. Joe Flacco also had four turnovers on the day, which means more than a few sustained drives ended with nothing.

Tight end merry-go-round

The first two weeks the snaps at tight end were split between Drew Sample and Hayden Hurst. This week the team was without Sample and Hurst was questionable and clearly limited this week as he played only 26 snaps. We saw plenty of Mitchell Wilcox (39) and the debut of Devin Asiasi where he played 24 offensive snaps. The tight end position ended up with two catches on three targets for 16 yards, but they obviously contribute more as blockers than anything else.

We will have to see if Hurst’s lower snaps were due to his injury or Asiasi making his debut.

The pressure package

The common theme from the first two weeks was the Bengals being behind the game script. That leads to very few instances where the opposing team are forced to drop back on a consistent basis. This week Cincinnati got an early lead, and we saw some more from the defensive line who are better at getting to the quarterback.

First, we saw Trey Hendrickson (46) get rotated out more. Sam Hubbard (57) still played close to that 80 percent of plays that we usually see from those two. Joseph Ossai got unleashed playing 40 snaps. Cam Sample (31) and Zach Carter (27) also played a good chunk of plays. We even saw Ossai lineup inside of Hendrickson for a few plays, so things got very interesting there.

Use of extra offensive lineman continues

Last week, we saw D’Ante Smith get a handful of snaps as a sixth offensive lineman. This week, Hakeem Adeniji got 13 snaps, which was a fair bit. It seems like the team is still very much into getting creative in their protection and trying to get their running game going.

Akeem Davis-Gaither fills in

Germaine Pratt missed this week due to injury, which saw Davis-Gaither (54) take over as the second linebacker beside Logan Wilson for the entire game. Davis-Gaither usually rotated with Pratt based on situations.

What was interesting was that we didn’t see more of Dax Hill (5) with Davis-Gaither not taking up that 11th defender spot that is split between them and Mike Hilton. Hilton played played 76 snaps, which was practically the entire game.

It is interesting that we haven’t seen more of Hill in any capacity, but it is hard to get upset when the team plays this well and gets a win.

What was your biggest takeaway from the Bengals win?

Bengals snap counts against the Jets Player Position Number of Snaps Percent Player Position Number of Snaps Percent Ja'Marr Chase WR 59 87 Tee Higgins WR 46 68 Tyler Boyd WR 46 68 Mike Thomas WR 9 13 Trent Taylor WR 2 3 Stanley Morgan WR 6 9 Mitchell Wilcox TE 39 57 Drew Sample TE DNP DNP Hayden Hurst TE 26 38 Devin Asiasi TE 24 35 Joe Burrow QB 68 100 Brandon Allen QB -- -- Jonah Williams OT 68 100 La'el Collins OT 68 100 Hakeem Adeniji OT 13 19 Joe Mixon RB 45 66 Trayveon Williams RB DNP DNP Samaje Perine RB 23 34 Chris Evans RB 2 3 Cordell Volson G 68 100 D'Ante Smith G DNP DNP Max Scharping G -- -- Jackson Carman G DNP DNP Alex Cappa G 68 100 Ted Karras C 68 100 Trey Hill C -- -- Jessie Bates S 78 100 Vonn Bell S 78 100 Michael Thomas S -- -- Dax Hill S 5 6 Logan Wilson LB 78 100 Germaine Pratt LB DNP DNP Clay Johnston LB -- -- Akeem Davis-Gaither LB 54 69 Markus Bailey LB -- -- Keandre Jones* LB -- -- Josh Tupou DT 33 42 Jay Tufele DT DNP DNP DJ Reader DT 18 23 BJ Hill DT 53 68 Zach Carter DT 27 35 Cam Sample DE 31 40 Joseph Ossai DE 40 51 Sam Hubbard DE 57 73 Trey Hendrickson DE 46 59 Jeff Gunter DE 7 9 Mike Hilton CB 76 97 Tre Flowers CB 21 27 Jalen Davis CB -- -- Chidobe Awuzie CB 78 100 Eli Apple CB 78 100

