Should Lamarcus Joyner be suspended for hit on Tee Higgins?

The Cincinnati Bengals dodged a proverbial bullet Sunday against the New York Jets when Tee Higgins took a scary shot to the head from Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner.

Higgins laid on the turf momentarily before going into the medical tent for evaluation. Somehow, Higgins was able to avoid a concussion and return to action.

After sustaining a concussion in the Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a second concussion in two weeks could have had a big impact on the rest of Higgins’ season.

The hit has sparked quite a debate online, as many people are calling for Joyner to be suspended.

This hit by LaMarcus Joyner on Tee Higgins was one of the dirtiest hits I've seen in a while. It's even worse in real time, knocked Higgins out. He needs to be suspended for a significant amount of time. pic.twitter.com/EMtJQufGbG — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) September 26, 2022

This is the exact type of hit the NFL is looking to take out of the game completely. Higgins is completely defenseless and Joyner comes in with forceful helmet-to-helmet contact.

Things always look different in slow-motion, but even in real time, it looked like Joyner could have pulled up and avoided such a significant shot to Higgins’ head.

