Bengals - Dolphins simulated injury report includes Tua, Joe Mixon and more

When it comes to Thursday Night Football games, the two participating teams typically don’t practice Monday but do release a simulated injury report.

That’s what the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins did today, and it’s a lengthy one.

For Cincinnati, La’el Collins (back), D.J. Reader (knee) and Drew Sample (knee) got DNPs. Collins played in Week 3 amid his back issue, so for now, look for him to play this week.

Sample is out indefinitely, while Reader could be as well after injuring his knee in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. As of Monday evening, the Bengals are still awaiting test results to see how much Reader’s knee is damaged.

Six other Bengals were listed as limited, including Joe Mixon (ankle), Tee Higgins (toe) and Germaine Pratt (ankle). Pratt missed Sunday’s win with his injury, so he’s highly questionable to play Thursday.

As for Mixon, he suffered what’s believed to be a minor ankle injury Sunday, and Zac Taylor expects him to play this week.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon will be good to go for Thursday's game against Miami. Got his ankle nicked up yesterday, Zac Taylor said. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 26, 2022

For Miami, Tua Tagovailoa got a DNP for what the team called a back and ankle injury. Make of that what you will.

Other notable Dolphins players to get DNPs include wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), right guard Robert Hunt (shin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute) and safety Brandon Jones (chest).

