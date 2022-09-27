 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyreek Hill has a message for Eli Apple

“I owe you, boy.”

By EthanDeWitt
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

With a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins with a chance to knock off the last remaining AFC undefeated team.

A new addition to the Dolphins roster however, has some payback in mind for Bengals defensive-back, Eli Apple.

That player is none other than, Tyreek Hill.

The star wide-out spoke to the media shortly after their win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and let’s just say Hill is going to come in ready to go on Thursday.

“Looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be fun,” Hill said. “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you, boy. I owe you! I’m here. The Cheetah is here.”

Hill is referencing back to some trash talk that occurred after the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in last season's AFC Championship game. After the win, Apple took to Twitter to let the All-Pro receiver know about the win.

The Dolphins have proved early this season they have the offensive tools to be a serious player in the AFC, especially with a huge win over the Bills on Sunday.

Apple and the rest of the secondary better bring their A-game, because it appears Hill is going to come into the Queen City with a chip on his shoulder.

