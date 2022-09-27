Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon, as they knocked off the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, 27-12.

Now, the Bengals will look to get back to .500 on the young season, as they’ll welcome the AFC’s last unbeaten team to Paycor Stadium this week in the Miami Dolphins for a Thursday Night Football matchup.

Joe Burrow took over the game on Sunday, in which he threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, and he’ll look to do the same against Miami this week.

With a struggling run game early this season, it might be one of the better matchups Cincinnati could hope for, as the Dolphins secondary has been lit up the past two weeks, allowing over 300 yards in the air to both the Ravens and the Bills.

The big question heading into this game is twofold:

Will Tua play?

Mike McDaniel released today that the Dolphins QB is not in concussion protocols but is banged up enough he’d be questionable to play in a normal game week. With there being less turnaround for this game, it could mean Tua sits out Thursday night, leaving Teddy Bridgewater to start.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said if it were normal week, Tua Tagovailoa would be limited in practice and questionable for game.



McDaniel said Tua told him he will do everything he can to play. “If he doesn’t play, it was not possible… We are fortunate to have Teddy Bridgewater.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 27, 2022

Can the Bengals defense stop the Dolphins offense?

Tua has been a stud over the first three weeks of the season, but it is really the play of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle that have made this new-look offense electric. Miami has two of the most electric wideouts in the NFL. If the Bengals hope to win on Thursday, they will have to limit the explosive plays from this duo, and make someone else beat you.

Overall, this game should be a fun one for a Thursday night that features two high-powered offenses that are going to throw the ball around the field. What more could we want?

Not to mention it might be an all-time jersey matchup with the Bengals’ new whiteout look.

Should be a fun one in the Queen City in just a few short days.

Who do you think is going to win between the Bengals and the Dolphins? Let us know in the poll and comments below!

