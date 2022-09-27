Bengals Reacts Survey Week 4

It took a bit longer than expected, but the Cincinnati Bengals are finally in the win column after beating the New York Jets 27-12 in Week 3.

Up next, the Bengals host the unbeaten Miami Dolphins for Week 4’s Thursday Night Football game. After not winning a game through the first two weeks, the Bengals have a golden opportunity to win two games in a five-day period and get back to .500.

With that in mind, how confident are you feeling about the Bengals for the rest of the 2022 NFL season? Be sure to sound off in the SB Nation Reacts poll below, then expand on your thoughts in the comments section!

