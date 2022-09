Keep track of everything related to Bengals - Dolphins in Week 4.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins: Everything to know for Week 4 at Paycor Stadium

Share All sharing options for: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins: Everything to know for Week 4 at Paycor Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Miami Dolphins for a Thursday Night Football clash in Week 4. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime (more info on that here).

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the primetime matchup at Paycor Stadium.