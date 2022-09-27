Bengals vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Joe Mixon, Germaine Pratt go full

The latest injury report is out for the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, though Miami’s was another simulated report.

Most of Monday’s projected DNPs were upgraded today for Miami, including Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) being limited.

For the Bengals, D.J. Reader (knee) obviously didn’t practice today, as he’ll be sidelined for at least the next month. The same goes for Drew Sample (knee).

La’el Collins (back) was also held out today, so he looks highly questionable for Thursday.

Thankfully, everyone else went full today, including Tee Higgins (toe), Joe Mixon (ankle) and Germaine Pratt (knee).

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. And as always, Who Dey!