Bengals vs. Dolphins game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cincinnati Bengals finally get to unveil their all white jerseys complete with the white striped helmet. While the Bengals will be looking good, the Miami Dolphins come to Paycor Stadium playing some of the best football of any team. The Dolphins are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL, but can the Bengals stop them in their tracks?

Cincinnati finally got their first win last week against the New York Jets. Overall, it was a nice confidence building game where we saw plenty of good from the passing game and the defense. One of the biggest weaknesses remains a running game that can’t seem to walk in stride with its aerial counterpart.

Meanwhile, Miami is coming off the biggest and most meaningful win for its franchise in quite some time. They defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills last week in a surprisingly low scoring affair.

All eyes will be on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recovery from an injury sustained Sunday with only a short week to recover. While Tagoviloa has shown considerate improvement, that progress has been aided by the addition of Tyreek Hill to go along with Jaylen Waddle.

Hill and the Bengals’ defense have history going back to the AFC Championship game last season when he was still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Cornerback Eli Apple wasn’t shy about letting him know that they shut him down, which included Apple making a crucial stop before halftime that took away points for Kansas City. Hill has already issued his acknowledgment of trying to get back at the corner, but we will have to see how well that plays out in primetime.

Date/Time: Sep. 29th, 2022 at 8:15 pm ET

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Ohio

Series Leader: The Dolphins lead the series 17-7

Streak: Miami have won the past two meetings

Coaches vs. Opponent: Zac Taylor: (0-2). Mike McDaniel (0-0)

TV Channel: The game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video (go here for more info). In Cincinnati, it also will air live on WCPO-TV (ABC Ch. 9).

Broadcasters: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Use a free trial of fuboTV to watch the game or Prime Video

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). The game will also air nationally on Westwood One Radio. Broadcasters are Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Tony Boselli (analyst).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

SB Nation Dolphins site: The Phinsider

Weather: Mid-50’s, clear [NFL weather]

Odds: The Bengals are 4-point favorites via DraftKings.