Joe Burrow gives blunt answer about alternate helmets

One of the big stories for Thursday Night Football is the Cincinnati Bengals being able to use their alternate white helmets for the first time.

This has been a very popular change that many fans begged for ever since the Bengals unveiled their all white uniforms for the league’s color rush games. The team converted those jerseys to one of their alternates, and this is the first time the helmet can be used with them rather than the orange helmet.

However, it seems that at least one player doesn’t care about the change happening.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow about the alternate helmets Cincinnati will wear on Thursday: "I'll play in trash bags. I don't really care what we wear out there." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 27, 2022

This is absolutely the answer you’d expect from Joe Burrow. Even before he arrived in Cincinnati, Burrow’s reputation as a tough football guy was well established. No one should ever mistake Burrow for someone who is just in this for the fame.

You can tell that Burrow would still be playing this game if money and fame wasn’t involved. He has also attempted to deflect attention from himself at many turns. Whether it was bringing awareness to hunger-stricken Akron children or deflecting praise to credit his teammates, Burrow has never been all about himself.

Even if Burrow isn’t excited about that change, those of us relegated to just watching the game are all too excited to see how well the team plays when they look this good.