Trey Hendrickson named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals played their best game of the season on Sunday against the New York Jets. The Bengals got the win, and Hendrickson has now earned recognition.

Hendrickson today was named Week 3’s AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his outstanding performance against Jets. He recorded four tackles, including a career-high 2.5 sacks, and added two forced fumbles. It marked the first time in over 20 years that a Bengals player had achieved that many sacks and forced fumbles in a game.

Simply put, he was a menace.

This is Hendrickson’s first career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. He’s the first Bengals player to be graced with the honor since Carlos Dunlap did so in Week 17 of the 2019 season.

Hendrickson is in his second season with the Bengals and has notched 20 sacks (including playoffs) since his arrival last year.