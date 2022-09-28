Jessie Bates and Mike Hilton respond to Tyreek Hill’s comments about Eli Apple

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting set to face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, and beef between the teams has already started.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill talked some trash this week ahead of the matchup, saying he couldn’t wait to face Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

“I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you, boy. I owe you. Cheetah is here” Hill told Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald.

For context, Apple was the one that tackled Hill short of the end zone in the AFC Championship right before halftime, which set the stage for the Bengals’ comeback win.

While Apple declined to comment on Hill’s trash talk, safety Jessie Bates hold back when he was asked about it.

“I don’t know if Eli got him tickets to the Super Bowl last year or not,” Bates said, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby. “I think that’s probably why he’s a little upset.”

He added, “(If) somebody comes after Eli, he comes after all of us, we’re all up for the challenge.”

Cornerback Mike Hilton joined Bates in having Apple’s back as he believes the AFC Championship must still be in his head.

“It must have still been in his head a little bit, obviously, if he brought it up. We’re not with all the talking. We’re just going to go out there and handle our business on Thursday.”

The Bengals and Dolphins will kick off from a “White Out” Paycor Stadium on Thursday night at 8:15 pm ET.