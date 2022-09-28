Bengals vs. Dolphins: Week 4 Madden Simulation

The Cincinnati Bengals finally experienced winning in 2022 last Sunday against the New York Jets, and now they’ll face a team that’s done nothing but win this season.

The undefeated Miami Dolphins are in town this week coming off a hard-fought divisional win just a few days ago and have several injuries to monitor, including whatever quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s got going on. The Bengals could turn their slow start around with a victory against the Dolphins and ride that momentum a long way.

Let’s take a look at the outcome Madden predicts for the Week 4 game.

The Dolphins start with the ball, but the game begins sluggishly with both teams trading stalled drives into the second quarter. At the beginning of the second period, Miami’s finally able to get a good drive going. They finish it off with a touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki.

Dolphins: 7 - 0

The Bengals get the ball and are motivated to answer quickly. Joe Burrow heaves it from midfield into the end zone to Ja’Marr Chase and the ball miraculously bounces up into the air and into Chase’s arms, but he’s ruled out of bounds. However, Cincinnati doesn’t want to see another touchdown robbed from them and challenges the ruling. Their efforts are rewarded and the play is overturned.

Tied: 7 - 7

The Dolphins get the ball and are able to quickly drive down the field. On third-and-one, they hit Cedrick Wilson for the touchdown and the lead.

Dolphins: 14 - 7

The Bengals get the ball back before half, get past the 50, and take a timeout from the 37-yard line with six seconds left. They elect to have Evan McPherson try a 54-yarder before half, and he misses it just left.

But have no fear. The home team gets the ball back following the half and quickly drive down the field and score on a long Joe Mixon run.

Tied: 14 - 14

The Dolphins immediately drive down into the red zone, but the Bengals defense bends just enough to not break, forcing the Dolphins into a field goal.

Dolphins: 17 - 14

The Bengals respond with a productive drive of their own thanks to a big catch from Tee Higgins. However, the Dolphins’ defense makes a stand and the Bengals settle for a field goal on the one-yard line.

Tied: 17 - 17

The Dolphins make it to the 40-yard line on the ensuing possession, but a crucial third down sack forces them to punt it away. The Bengals start salting away the game with Mixon, who is able to convert first down after first down. They get inside the red zone and with two seconds left take the timeout and attempt the field goal.

McPherson puts the kick through the uprights as time expires and the Bengals take home the win.

Bengals: 20 - 17