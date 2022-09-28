 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Task at Hand

John and Anthony discuss the great win over the Jets, the D.J. Reader injury fallout and just how formidable of an opponent the Miami Dolphins are on Thursday night.

By Anthony Cosenza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Cincinnati Bengals face the daunting task of hosting the upstart Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium this Thursday night. It’s an evening filled with special events, including the team donning their “White Bengal” uniforms and their honoring of Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis into the team’s Ring of Honor.

We talk about all of these facets, but not before we break down the team’s big win against the Jets in Week 3. What are the keys this week?

Join us at the special time of 7 p.m. ET this Wednesday for the live show, or else get it on your favorite streaming platform afterward!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

In This Stream

The Orange & Black Insider Bengals podcast

View all 709 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...