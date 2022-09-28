The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Task at Hand

The Cincinnati Bengals face the daunting task of hosting the upstart Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium this Thursday night. It’s an evening filled with special events, including the team donning their “White Bengal” uniforms and their honoring of Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis into the team’s Ring of Honor.
We talk about all of these facets, but not before we break down the team’s big win against the Jets in Week 3. What are the keys this week?
Join us at the special time of 7 p.m. ET this Wednesday for the live show, or else get it on your favorite streaming platform afterward!
