Bengals vs. Dolphins Injury Report: Tua, Pratt and Collins are questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins have released their final injury reports ahead of tomorrow’s Thursday Night Football matchup.

For the Dolphins, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is officially questionable to play. The same is true for left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (chest), and cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute). That’s six key starters who could miss this game, though I’d venture to guess most of them end up playing.

For the Bengals, right tackle La’el Collins (back) and linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee) are questionable, while Drew Sample (knee) and D.J. Reader (knee) have been ruled out. Collins and Pratt both went full on Wednesday, so I’d expect them to be active vs. the Dolphins.

