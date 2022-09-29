Cincy Jungle staff picks for Bengals vs. Dolphins and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the undefeated Miami Dolphins for this week’s Thursday Night Football game. It is the Bengals’ first of five primetime games that they were scheduled this season.

Cincinnati started the year off slow with two ugly losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys. In both of those games, the offense endured a massive failure to launch. They were able to come back and be in a position to win both games, but they couldn’t close out either game.

The Dolphins have been an interesting team this season. They are the last undefeated team in the AFC and coming off a win against the Buffalo Bills. However, looking closely at how these games played out makes them seem more vulnerable than that record lets on.

In Week 2, the offense didn’t really start moving until the fourth quarter, and they overcame a massive deficit to the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, they also failed to really move the ball consistently despite several injuries in the Bills’ secondary.

The key to this game may end up being seeing just how good this Miami offense actually is. Cincinnati’s defense has played pretty well most of the season so far, but this is easily their biggest test facing the combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Who are you taking this week? See who the Cincy Jungle staff took below.

This will also be today’s pregame open thread, so come join the discussion!