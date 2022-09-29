Bengals News (9/29): Slowing down a cheetah

Taylor-Made Takes: Zac Taylor On Lou Anarumo, Joe Burrow, Willie Anderson, Andrew Whitworth

I think all of us as play-callers have grown. Lou had the experience he had in Miami, where he got a chance to call 12 games (as the interim DC in 2016) and then he gets a chance to reflect on that and go work for different people and then come here and institute it. We've continued to infuse talent into that side of the ball, and he's done a really good job letting those guys play to their strengths.

Willie Anderson Connects Bengals O-Line Generations In Ring Of Honor

That's the name his line coach, Paul Alexander, gave Anderson's pioneering technique. The one he passed on to a rookie drafted a decade after him. That kid from LSU, Andrew Whitworth, now in his first year of retirement, just happens to be at Paycor Stadium as a member of the Amazon crew streaming Thursday's game (8:15 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 9) against the Dolphins.

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Hendrickson recorded four tackles, including a career-high 2.5 sacks, and added two forced fumbles. It marked the first time since at least 2000 that a Bengals player had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a game. Hendrickson and the Bengals defense held the Jets without a TD on Sunday.

Joe Burrow's slow starts, by the numbers: How QB, Bengals have struggled early in games

Yet, there's one aspect of his game that has caused issues for himself and the Bengals: how he starts games. Burrow has struggled to get going early. This season, he has thrown a scoring pass on the first drive in two games: a pick-six to Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in Week 1 and a touchdown pass to Samaje Perine against the Jets in Week 3.

How the Bengals can contain the Dolphins’ pass game and withstand the defensive heat: Film Review

Breaking down the film of Miami’s stunning 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, one thing was very clear: The Dolphins apply tremendous pressure with their speed on both offense and defense. The Bengals will have to make some critical adjustments and quick decisions to be successful.

Cincinnati Bengals DBs say they have Eli Apple's back for matchup with Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

After the Dolphins' victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Hill told reporters he owes Apple after their meetings last season when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Apple and the Bengals won both, including in the AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LVI.

Bengals on historic pace for sacks allowed: Is Joe Burrow or revamped O-line to blame?

Cincinnati's offensive line was a problem area during the team's run to Super Bowl 56. Burrow was sacked 70 times during the regular season and postseason combined. That was 22 more than the next highest-sacked QB, the Titans' Ryan Tannehill (48).

Mom hid cancer diagnosis during Bengals preseason so son could achieve his dream

"I don't think I would be here without her," Jeff Gunter said. "She pushed me when I didn't think I could do it myself. She was always fighting to keep on and keep grinding."

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Trey Hendrickson vs Terron Armstead Will Be a Battle on Thursday Night Football

Trey Hendrickson played the best game of his career this past Sunday against the New York Jets. It may not have been the greatest competition, but he was able to generate a ton of pressure against Joe Flacco resulting in three sacks and three forced fumbles.

Bengals lose DJ Reader for significant time after tests on knee injury

The Bengals don’t have a good way to replace Reader (few teams would) and the jobs of the linebackers behind the line and the edge rushers will get much tougher with him watching from the sidelines.

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Making Significant Progress on Indoor Practice Facility

Cincinnati is 1-2 on the year, but they're hoping to make another deep playoff run. Regardless of their record, having an indoor facility will go a long way and should help the team once the winter weather kicks in.

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Dolphins-Bengals game on Prime Video

The 3-0 Miami Dolphins are in prime time for the first time this season and are in sole possession of first place in the AFC East following their massive, thrilling victory over the Bills in Week 3. They’ve taken down all comers so far, beating Bill Belichick’s Patriots, John Harbaugh’s Ravens and Buffalo, one of this year’s Super Bowl favorites.

Around the league

NFL QB Index, Week 4: Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson coming for No. 1 spot; Russell Wilson tumbles

Sunday’s romp over the Jets allowed the Bengals to reset the compass after a shaky 0-2 start. Burrow was better protected and dialed up the big play that eluded him in previous weeks with a well-placed ball under pressure to Tyler Boyd that morphed into a 56-yard catch-and-run score. Burrow took a violent hit on his subsequent touchdown strike to Ja'Marr Chase, but that’s who he is: a rough-and-tumble leader willing to sell out his body for points. Miami will provide a stiffer test come Thursday night, but the timing is ideal after the Dolphins’ defense played an outrageous 90 snaps against Buffalo.

NFL Week 4 underdogs: Will Jaguars deal Eagles first loss? Buccaneers to bounce back vs. Chiefs?

I was shocked to see the Panthers listed as the favorite in this one. Carolina is celebrating its first win of the season, but the performance against the Saints was far from perfect. The Panthers played good enough defense (three takeaways) to protect an early lead and give their offense enough breathing room to operate. That's about it for the summary.

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) to undergo surgery, placed on injured reserve

Bosa suffered the injury during the first quarter of Los Angeles' surprise 38-10 loss to the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, joining an injury list that includes left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps; injured reserve), quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs), center Corey Linsley (knee; missed Week 3), and receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring; missed Week 3) and Jalen Guyton (knee; injured reserve). Some of the players listed have a chance to return as early as this week, but others are looking at extended time off, including Bosa.

Can Patrick Mahomes see himself playing until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'I want to play as long as I can play'

"I want to play as long as I can play, and I can still have a chance to help the team get better," Mahomes said Wednesday, via team transcript. "Obviously, it's hard to play until you're 45 years old, and I don't want to be out there just hanging on. You see what Tom is -- he's still playing at a very high level. I think that's why it's hard for him to kind of give it up – when you're playing at a high level you don't want to leave it."