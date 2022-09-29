Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins filmed practicing at Bearcats’ Nippert Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are getting set to face off in a Thursday Night Football matchup at Paycor Stadium.

It’s been a challenging week for the Dolphins, who’ve had to change their weekly schedule due to Hurricane Ian hitting Florida. The team actually flew into Cincinnati Wednesday morning and had to practice at Nippert Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Well, there was apparently a person who managed to sneak into the stadium and film parts of Dolphins practice.

A Twitter user by the name of @JfolkUHC was able to film parts of Miami’s practice, which included Tua Tagovailoa working out. The Dolphins quarterback is questionable to play tonight due to what the team is calling back and ankle injuries, though there’s been heavy speculation that he should actually be in the NFL concussion protocol.

Given how much security the NFL typically has around NFL practices, @JfolkUHC might oughta try out to be the next James Bond.