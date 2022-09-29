Bengals fans are mostly confident that the team is moving in the right direction

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to continue their way back to the top of the AFC North, but they’ll have to get through the undefeated Miami Dolphins in their first of several primetime battles to keep those aspirations continuing in the right direction.

When it comes to the team, obviously being led by Joe Burrow is a good start, but aside from the star quarterback, are they headed in the right direction?

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, 75% of voters remain confident that the Bengals are headed in the right direction—up from under 50% last week. It was almost 100% at the season’s commencement coming off their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.

Cincinnati lost what should’ve been an easy win at home in its opener and then was once again defeated by the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys, who FPI had graded as the worst team in the league.

They did bounce back in what many were dubbing a must-win game against the Jets. Now the Tyreek Hill-led Dolphins, who added both Hill and star offensive linemen Terron Armstead this offseason, will meet them at Paycor Stadium.

That 75% is undoubtedly going to shoot up if the Bengals beat one of the only two undefeated teams remaining. Tune in tonight to find out if they can.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

