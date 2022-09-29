Bengals vs. Dolphins Inactives: Tua, Pratt and Collins are active

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins have announced their inactives for tonight’s Week 4 matchup.

For Cincinnati, here is who will miss tonight’s game (only four players are inactive since D.J. Reader just went on IR and no one else was signed to the 53-man roster).

G Jackson Carman

OT D’Ante Smith

TE Drew Sample

RB Trayveon Williams

The Bengals came into this game with two players questionable to play in right tackle La’el Collins and linebacker Germaine Pratt. Both are active tonight. This will be Pratt’s first game back after missing Week 3 with his knee injury. He was likely healthy enough to play this past Sunday, but with a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football, the Bengals wisely made sure he didn’t end up playing two games in five days.

For the Dolphins, here are their inactives.

Cethan Carter

Hunter Long

Myles Gaskin

Erik Ezukanma

Cedrick Wilson

Noah Igbinoghene

Miami came into tonight with seven players questionable to play, including star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

As it turns out, Tagovailoa is a go tonight, as is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead. The only inactive player that was questionable to play is backup receiver Cedrick Wilson.