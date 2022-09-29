 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals vs. Dolphins first half

Let’s ride.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
NFL: JAN 15 AFC Wild Card - Raiders at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 clash with the Miami Dolphins is set to get underway on Amazon Prime, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat.

Who Dey!!!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins: Everything to know for Week 4 at Paycor Stadium

View all 26 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...