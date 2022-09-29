UPDATE

Thankfully, it looks like Tua Tagovailoa will be OK after his scary injury in the first half of Bengals vs. Dolphins.

During the 4th quarter of this game, sideline reporter Kelly Hartung reported that Tua was expected to be discharged from the hospital he was transported to and then travel with his Dolphins teammates back to Miami.

Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of focus on how the Dolphins handled Tua’s injuries over the last week, but for now, the most important news is that Tua is OK and should be back with his teammates very soon.

One of the NFL’s biggest stories this week just took another ugly turn.

By now, you’ve probably seen quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffering what appeared to be a head injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Though Tua appeared to have concussion-like symptoms, he was still allowed to return to the game, then was allowed to play in Miami’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, Tua suffered a hit to the head after being slammed to the ground during a second-quarter sack by defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

Tua was down on the field for several minutes after the play before being placed on a stretcher and carted away. Miami has since announced that Tua suffered head and neck injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.

Of note: I didn't see Tua move any extremities as he was being carted off. No thumbs up or wave to the crows.



Teddy Bridgewater in the game now. — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) September 30, 2022

The entire Dolphins bench is at midfield as Tua is being placed onto the stretcher. pic.twitter.com/mfeFcH8R0z — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) September 30, 2022

With Tua now out, veteran Teddy Bridgewater has taken over at quarterback for the Dolphins.

Here’s to hoping Tua is OK. We will update this story as more details come out on Tua’s condition.