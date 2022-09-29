 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tua Tagovailoa leaves on stretcher after being injured during Bengals vs. Dolphins (UPDATE)

A very scary situation, but it looks like Tua is going to be OK.

By Jason Marcum Updated
/ new
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE

Thankfully, it looks like Tua Tagovailoa will be OK after his scary injury in the first half of Bengals vs. Dolphins.

During the 4th quarter of this game, sideline reporter Kelly Hartung reported that Tua was expected to be discharged from the hospital he was transported to and then travel with his Dolphins teammates back to Miami.

Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of focus on how the Dolphins handled Tua’s injuries over the last week, but for now, the most important news is that Tua is OK and should be back with his teammates very soon.

One of the NFL’s biggest stories this week just took another ugly turn.

By now, you’ve probably seen quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffering what appeared to be a head injury during the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Though Tua appeared to have concussion-like symptoms, he was still allowed to return to the game, then was allowed to play in Miami’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, Tua suffered a hit to the head after being slammed to the ground during a second-quarter sack by defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

Tua was down on the field for several minutes after the play before being placed on a stretcher and carted away. Miami has since announced that Tua suffered head and neck injuries and is being transported to a local hospital.

With Tua now out, veteran Teddy Bridgewater has taken over at quarterback for the Dolphins.

Here’s to hoping Tua is OK. We will update this story as more details come out on Tua’s condition.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins: Everything to know for Week 4 at Paycor Stadium

View all 32 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...