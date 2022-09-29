WATCH Vonn Bell make 2 key interceptions vs. Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins faced off in a pivotal Thursday Night Football clash, and it came right down to the wire.

Thankfully for the home team, defensive captain Vonn Bell made not one but two critical interceptions.

The first interception Bell made was shades of the AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs. That game saw Bell make an overtime interception on a pass intended for Tyreek Hill, and you know the rest.

This time, Tua Tagovailoa aired it out for Hill, but Bell was once again there to make the pick against the All-Pro receiver.

But the second pick Bell made proved to be the biggest.

Late in the fourth quarter with Miami deep in Cincinnati territory with the home team holding just a five-point lead, Bell made what should go down as a game-saving INT as he picked off Dolphins backup Teddy Bridgewater.

The Bengals followed that up with a touchdown drive to put Cincinnati up 27-15 with 1:52 left in the game.

