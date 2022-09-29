 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals Twitter reactions from a big-time win over Dolphins

The Bengals have now won two straight after starting 0-2.

By NathanBeighle
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins, improving to 2-2 on the young season.

The Dolphins were one of two undefeated teams entering Week 4 with the Philadelphia Eagles as the other.

While Tua Tagovailoa leaving in the second quarter was something no one wanted to see, especially in the way he went down (more on this here), Teddy Bridgewater was a capable backup and was 8/14 with an interception.

Joe Burrow ended the game with 287 yards and two touchdowns with Tee Higgins as the top receiver, totaling 124 yards and a touchdown. Tyreek Hill did help keep the Dolphins floating, as he totaled 10 receptions for 160 yards.

The Bengals started off the game strong with a Joe Mixon touchdown.

There were a few dull possessions following the Bengals' 7-0 start. Then, Tagovailoa went down after being spun down on a legal sack. Let’s just say Twitter had its way with the NFL’s concussion protocol after that, and there are far more tweets on this matter.

The Bengals were up 14-6, until the shovel pass before half cut their leading more than half.

Cincinnati entered the half up 14-12. The Bengals had a few field goals in the second half, and the Dolphins also put up through the uprights.

With minutes left in the fourth, Cincinnati put it away with a touchdown to Hayden Hurst, who was often targeted at the beginning of the game. That came with just under 2 minutes to go in regulation.

With that in mind, here are some of the top tweets following the team’s 27-15 win.

Go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins: Everything to know for Week 4 at Paycor Stadium

View all 32 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...