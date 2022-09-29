Bengals Twitter reactions from a big-time win over Dolphins

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins, improving to 2-2 on the young season.

The Dolphins were one of two undefeated teams entering Week 4 with the Philadelphia Eagles as the other.

While Tua Tagovailoa leaving in the second quarter was something no one wanted to see, especially in the way he went down (more on this here), Teddy Bridgewater was a capable backup and was 8/14 with an interception.

Joe Burrow ended the game with 287 yards and two touchdowns with Tee Higgins as the top receiver, totaling 124 yards and a touchdown. Tyreek Hill did help keep the Dolphins floating, as he totaled 10 receptions for 160 yards.

The Bengals started off the game strong with a Joe Mixon touchdown.

It didn't take long for Joe Mixon to eat into his league leading 2.96-touchdown shortfall of his expected total pic.twitter.com/rMSWoOZCp6 — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) September 30, 2022

Mixon got it. Touchdown, Bengals.



Joe Mixon's first touchdown of the year and it was a big one. Cincy scores on opening drive. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 30, 2022

There were a few dull possessions following the Bengals' 7-0 start. Then, Tagovailoa went down after being spun down on a legal sack. Let’s just say Twitter had its way with the NFL’s concussion protocol after that, and there are far more tweets on this matter.

That’s a serious injury . Tua shouldn’t have been out there with Sunday Thursday turn around. Sometimes players need protecting from themselves. Dolphins failed Tua — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

Every doctor involved in that Tua decision to return on Sunday and clear him to play to tonight should be absolutely disgusted in themselves. Disgraceful that they downplayed a head injury. — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) September 30, 2022

The helmet protects the skull from fracture it doesn’t protect the brain from injury. My Tua thoughts: pic.twitter.com/CjBYsxmbuT — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 30, 2022

The Bengals were up 14-6, until the shovel pass before half cut their leading more than half.

Dolphins run a shovel pass for a TD.



Bengals defensive streak without a allowing a touchdown ends at 24 drives. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 30, 2022

As I’m still thinking of Tua , TOUCHDOWN MIAMI DOLPHINS. #FinsUp — Big E (@ian693) September 30, 2022

Cincinnati entered the half up 14-12. The Bengals had a few field goals in the second half, and the Dolphins also put up through the uprights.

With minutes left in the fourth, Cincinnati put it away with a touchdown to Hayden Hurst, who was often targeted at the beginning of the game. That came with just under 2 minutes to go in regulation.

With that in mind, here are some of the top tweets following the team’s 27-15 win.

57-YARDS



Call Money Mac for all your insurance needs! — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 30, 2022

Joe Burrow went up to each of the offensive linemen and told them they “played f***ing awesome.” #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 30, 2022

Bengals are actually only 7-6 when Mixon gets 23+ carries prior to tonight https://t.co/x6pz5gklSX — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) September 30, 2022

Tonight's attendance: 67,260



This is a new record! The largest crowd in team history! Well done, Who Dey Nation — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) September 30, 2022

Wins in this league don’t come easy… it was far from pretty, but it all counts the same! On to Baltimore — Tony Pike (@tony_pike15) September 30, 2022

No Eli Apple toast tweets? Where y’all at? — Honcho Da Menace (@Honcho_WhoDey) September 30, 2022

Let’s goooooooo! Huge win! — Dj Reader (@Djread98) September 30, 2022

Sacks taken by Burrow



First 2 games: 13

Last 2 games: 3 pic.twitter.com/nAJSejuoji — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 30, 2022

Can hear the Bengals doing the "WHO DEY" chant from inside the locker room as I stand in the press conference room. Music's bumping.



Happy group at 2-2 with a mini-bye inbound. — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) September 30, 2022

THAT’S A PRIMETIME WIN



Celebrate with WHO DEY WAYS at @goldstarchili tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/XIKNJ9GpE7 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 30, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!