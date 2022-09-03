 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Allan George made the 53 man roster

The UDFA out of Vanderbilt made an early impression on his coaches.

By Dadio Makdook
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

How does a 5’11” undrafted free agent cornerback make the 53 man roster of a Super Bowl contender?

By being in the right place at the right time and seizing the opportunity.

Though the Bengals drafted Cam Taylor-Britt in the second round of the 2022 Draft to provide depth and perhaps eventually replace Eli Apple as the CB2, his lack of availability early this season opened the door for George to make the roster. But that wouldn’t have been possible had the rookie from Vanderbilt not looked really good in practice.

“Even before Cam Taylor-Britt suffered his core injury early in training camp, George was taking some second team reps over Taylor-Britt, so he was making an impression on the coaching staff very early on,” said our John Sheeran.

And then, in three exhibition games, George got his fair share of snaps and looked capable of keeping up with NFL receivers.

Here’s Sheeran’s analysis:

“He had a pretty good preseason. Sure, he allowed too many passes underneath at times, but he tracks the ball well and plays the vertical routes well. They need depth on the outside at cornerback, and George now becomes maybe only the third or fourth true boundary cornerback for them until the return of Taylor-Britt, who will miss at least four weeks.”

Watch the entire analysis below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

