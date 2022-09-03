How Allan George made the 53 man roster

How does a 5’11” undrafted free agent cornerback make the 53 man roster of a Super Bowl contender?

By being in the right place at the right time and seizing the opportunity.

Bengals CB Allan George has made the Bengals. He impressed in training camp getting first team reps. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 30, 2022

Though the Bengals drafted Cam Taylor-Britt in the second round of the 2022 Draft to provide depth and perhaps eventually replace Eli Apple as the CB2, his lack of availability early this season opened the door for George to make the roster. But that wouldn’t have been possible had the rookie from Vanderbilt not looked really good in practice.

3. Two of Joe's three incompletions in 7-on-7 drills were broken up by undrafted rookie CB Allan George (#42) — on pass attempts to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

"A lot of the vets came up to me at the end of the day and told me that I had a good practice,” said George. pic.twitter.com/B4qJPZNNJ2 — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 15, 2022

“Even before Cam Taylor-Britt suffered his core injury early in training camp, George was taking some second team reps over Taylor-Britt, so he was making an impression on the coaching staff very early on,” said our John Sheeran.

And then, in three exhibition games, George got his fair share of snaps and looked capable of keeping up with NFL receivers.

CIN rookie CB Allan George has played over 160 snaps (special teams included) in two preseason games!!! — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) August 26, 2022

I’m so pumped my dude Allan George made the roster today! We are lit on this app. Clearly speaks to coaching staff loving what he brings to the roster. Can’t wait to see you ball out big dawg! #RuleTheJungle #Bengals #WhoDey pic.twitter.com/NgZw1Dgsf1 — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) August 31, 2022

Here’s Sheeran’s analysis:

“He had a pretty good preseason. Sure, he allowed too many passes underneath at times, but he tracks the ball well and plays the vertical routes well. They need depth on the outside at cornerback, and George now becomes maybe only the third or fourth true boundary cornerback for them until the return of Taylor-Britt, who will miss at least four weeks.”

Watch the entire analysis below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: