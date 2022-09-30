Bengals break attendance record in win over Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 2-2 following a 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins.

It was a slugfest for four quarters, but Bengals fans who made the trip to Paycor Stadium were still treated to the team’s first home win of the 2022 season.

In the process, the Bengals and their fanbase broke a home attendance record.

According to Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli, tonight was an attendance record for a Bengals home game.

Tonight's attendance: 67,260



This is a new record! The largest crowd in team history! Well done, Who Dey Nation — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) September 30, 2022

That’s right. Tonight was the largest home crowd that the Bengals franchise has ever enjoyed, and they needed every bit of it.

After all, Cincinnati clinged to a single-score lead for much of the night and even trailed entering the fourth quarter before the offense scored the game’s final 13 points to grind out the win.

Now, the Bengals get nine days off until a massive Week 5 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

For now, celebrate Bengals fans! You’ve earned it.

Zac Taylor on record crowd: Love this fan base.



“Where else would you want to be than Cincinnati, Ohio?” #Bengals @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 30, 2022

