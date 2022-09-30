 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals break attendance record in win over Dolphins

A record crowd watched their Bengals score an important win over the Dolphins.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 2-2 following a 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins.

It was a slugfest for four quarters, but Bengals fans who made the trip to Paycor Stadium were still treated to the team’s first home win of the 2022 season.

In the process, the Bengals and their fanbase broke a home attendance record.

According to Bengals team reporter Marisa Contipelli, tonight was an attendance record for a Bengals home game.

That’s right. Tonight was the largest home crowd that the Bengals franchise has ever enjoyed, and they needed every bit of it.

After all, Cincinnati clinged to a single-score lead for much of the night and even trailed entering the fourth quarter before the offense scored the game’s final 13 points to grind out the win.

Now, the Bengals get nine days off until a massive Week 5 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

For now, celebrate Bengals fans! You’ve earned it.

