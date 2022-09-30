Bengals News (9/30): Joe Burrow praises o-line in win vs. Dolphins

Bengals News

Joe Burrow said win vs. Dolphins was best o-line play he’s had in NFL

Huge praise from Joe Burrow for his offensive line after he was sacked just once during his team's much-needed win over the Dolphins.

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor

Anderson anchored the Bengals offensive line for twelve years (1996-2007). Curtis is the Godfather of the line of great receivers in the franchise’s history.

Record Paycor Stadium Crowd Watches Bengals Knock Dolphins From Ranks Of Unbeaten

On Ring of Honor night installing two offensive legends before a Paycor Stadium record crowd of 67,260, the defense flexed its muscles Thursday night with Vonn Bell's second interception of the game with three minutes left on the way to a 27-15 win over Miami.

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Dolphins on Thursday

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, keyed by a 59-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins, handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season Thursday night on Prime Video.

Dolphins used 12 offensive players while practicing at University of Cincinnati to fool onlookers

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Dolphins noticed that people were observing their walkthrough session at the University of Cincinnati, so the team deliberately inserted a 12th player into offensive sets so that nothing would be spoiled on video.

Zac Taylor’s Play-Calling Slammed by Twitter as Bengals Rally to Knock Off Dolphins

NFL Twitter was not happy with Taylor’s approach to Thursday’s game, as it felt that he held back Cincinnati’s offense throughout the night because of his predictability. Do you agree?

NFL Week 4 Game Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 15

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals came away with the 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night.

Glazer family to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian disaster relief

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Thursday that it would be donating $1 million to assist in disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Ian.

The investigation over Tua Tagovailoa re-entering Sunday's game becomes much more important

Given the possibility that he suffered an injury to his brain on Sunday against the Bills, it’s possible that he has suffered two brain injuries, four days apart. And that possibility raises the stakes, dramatically, as to the ongoing investigation regarding the decision to allow Tua to re-enter the game on Sunday, despite exhibiting what the league calls “gross motor instability” in the concussion protocol.

DeMaurice Smith vows to pursue "every legal option" regarding the handling of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday

Thirteen years ago, quarterback Carson Palmer made waves by warning in a roundtable discussion moderated by Peter King that, inevitably, there will be a fatality in a game. That outcome, obviously, must be avoided at all costs. How the Tua situation is handled by the league and the union will go a long way toward helping ensure that Palmer’s prediction never comes to fruition.

Sunday night’s game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa

Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday.