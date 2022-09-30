Tyreek Hill claims a Bengals coach disrespected him during TNF game

Leading into the Bengals’ Week 4 matchup with the Dolphins, star wideout Tyreek Hill made waves with his comments about getting a rematch with Cincinnati, specifically cornerback Eli Apple.

“I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple. I owe you, boy. I owe you. I’m here. The cheetah’s here,” Hill said following Miami’s Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills.

In case you forgot — you definitely didn’t forget if you’re a Bengals fan — the Bengals beat Hill’s Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s AFC Championship, thanks in large part to Apple’s key goal-line stuff of Hill at the end of the first half.

As you can imagine, Hill was set on getting revenge now that he’s a member of the Dolphins.

To his credit, Hill did plenty of damage Thursday night, recording game-highs in catches (10) and receiving yards (160).

Sadly for him, the end result was the same, as the Bengals came away with a 27-15 victory, handing Hill his third-straight loss to Cincinnati in 2022.

After the game, Hill claimed that a Bengals coach disrespected him at some point during the contest, as captured by ESPN Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Tyreek Hill said a a Bengals coach said something to him during the game that he didn't appreciate:



"Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you bro ... me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man." — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 30, 2022

It’s unclear what exactly was said, but I’d like to think it was a coach simply whispering ‘Vonn Bell’ after the Bengals safety made a first-half interception over Hill that was similar to his overtime interception over Hill in the AFC Championship.

