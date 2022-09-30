Tee Higgins battled through ankle sprain during win over Dolphins

27 points amidst mass inconsistency. It’s become the Cincinnati Bengals way, though it helps to have a guy like Tee Higgins line up out wide.

Higgins put together his first 100-yard outing of the year against the Miami Dolphins and caught the Bengals’ second touchdown of the night. And he did it all with a bum ankle.

Higgins told Cincinnati.com’s Kelsey Conway and other reporters that he suffered a sprained ankle early in the game and eventually re-aggravated it later on, causing him to miss a few plays.

Tee Higgins said he sprained his ankle early on and then tweaked it and that’s why he came out for a little. Said he’s good for next week vs Baltimore.



Crazy to think he has that kind of game with a bum ankle — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 30, 2022

Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow both said after the game that Higgins ended up being the guy who saw single coverage throughout the night, which led to him leading the offense in targets and overall production. That he was doing it while hurt makes it so much more impressive.

No one in their right mind would question Higgins’ toughness this season. The 23-year old was concussed in Week 1, nearly concussed last week, and had his best statistical performance of the year with one healthy ankle.