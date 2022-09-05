Bengals News (9/5): Cam Sample leaves his mark

Cam Sample Impresses As Bengals Gear Up on D-Line

But that's as far as she has gone on the writing project about Cameron's successful life entwined in a football journey and what it took. Mom, he said to her at some point after that sophomore year at Tulane, it's not time yet.

Bengals Booth Podcast: Get Right Back

It's the "Get Right Back" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as Dan Hoard visits with national radio and TV host and NFL.com columnist Adam Schein. Then, Bengals.com senior writer Geoff Hobson joins Hoard to discuss the biggest positives coming out of training camp as well as some concerns heading into the season opener against Pittsburgh.

Joe Burrow doesn’t have all the answers, but he’s close

This was in the heat and humidity of a downtown Cincinnati summer day, and nearly a month deep into camp, with the Super Bowl champions on the other side—Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Rams’ defense. And to hear Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan tell the story, his quarterback Joe Burrow was just kind of sick of L.A.

Bengals open as big favorites over Steelers in Week 1

It’s a homestand for those Bengals at Paycor Stadium. They aren’t without concerns: Joe Burrow was scrambling to put weight back on his frame after having his appendix removed and the offensive line hasn’t had a ton of reps together.

3 reasons the Steelers should start Kenny Pickett vs the Bengals

In the coming days, we should know who Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin plans to start at quarterback in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tomlin has played it close to the vest about whether or not he is going iwth the veteran Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett. Here are three reasons why should go ahead and give Pickett the job.

Bengals: Frank Pollack liked waiver claim Max Scharping with Jets

In fact, Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack and assistant line coach Derek Frazier scouted Scharping out of college while members of the New York Jets, with the latter even attending his pro day in person.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Attends Ohio State's Win Over Notre Dame With Other Teammates

Joe Burrow didn't start during his three seasons at Ohio State, but that didn't stop the Bengals star from attending the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Around the league

Former Bears, Eagles OT Jason Peters signing with Cowboys

Peters and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract less than one week before the start of the 2022 regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Rapoport added that Peters will start out on Dallas' practice squad as he works his way into the lineup.

Super Bowl LVII predictions: Bills and Buccaneers to face off for the Lombardi Trophy in Arizona?

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts predict which teams will compete for -- and capture -- the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Taking on Tom Brady: NFL defenders, coaches share what it's like to face the G.O.A.T.

The balls from many of his 59 career interceptions are stored behind a glass encasement that covers an entire wall. They are not divided into categories, though it would be easy to separate them accordingly. For instance, some of the balls could be put in a section dedicated to interceptions of all-time greats, such as Dan Marino, Steve Young, Troy Aikman and Jim Kelly. Another area could be home to significant playoff interceptions, notably his three picks of Peyton Manning in the Patriots' January 2004 AFC Championship Game win over the Colts, and his 47-yard touchdown return in New England's Super Bowl win over Kurt Warner and the Rams.