Bengals make roster moves with Allan George, Thaddeus Moss and Jessie Bates

The Cincinnati Bengals have waived cornerback Allan George from the 53-man roster and released tight end Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad, the team announced Monday.

George is being waived to make room for the return of safety Jessie Bates. The roster exemption for Bates expires today, at which time he will revert from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list to the active roster.

George, a rookie out of Vanderbilt, was originally a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May.

Moss, a second-year player out of LSU, was acquired on waivers by Cincinnati during the 2021 offseason. He’s likely being waived to make room for George, who the Bengals certainly want to keep if he clears waivers.

We have made the following player moves:

-Waived CB Allan George

-Released TE Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 5, 2022

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. And Who Dey!