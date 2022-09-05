2022 Cincinnati Bengals captains announced

Game week has arrived for the Cincinnati Bengals as they get set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ahead of the game, the Bengals have announced their captains for the 2022 NFL season, which are:

QB Joe Burrow

C Ted Karras

RB Joe Mixon

DT D.J. Reader

S Vonn Bell

DE Sam Hubbard

S Michael Thomas

It was essentially etched in stone that Burrow, Mixon, Hubbard and Bell would be captains again after earning the nod in 2021. The new captains are Reader on defense, Karras on offense, and Thomas as the special teams captain.

Karras earned the nod after joining the Bengals this offseason following stints with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

Reader gets the nod after becoming a force in the middle of Cincinnati’s defense in 2021 after injuries cut short his 2020 campaign.

Thomas gets a captain nod after becoming a core special teams player for the Bengals last season during his first year with the club.

