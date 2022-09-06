Bengals News (9/6): Excitement for Steelers Week 1

Bengals Notes: Opener vs. Steelers Twist For Tyler Boyd; Bates Return Official

Even beyond that, no one on the Cincinnati offense or defense has played more games against the Steelers than Boyd. But even when Boyd plays them for an 11th time Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12), everyone is going experience something new in the rivalry's first game at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals Vote Joe Burrow A Captain Again As Well As Newcomer Ted Karras

At 32, safety Michael Thomas is the oldest Bengal on offense and defense and the only one to have played in more than 100 NFL games from scrimmage when they line up for Sunday's opener (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) against the Steelers at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals Roster Moves: George Waived, Moss Released, Bates To Active Roster

George, a rookie out of Vanderbilt University, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May. Moss, a second-year player out of Louisiana State University, was acquired on waivers by Cincinnati during the 2021 offseason.

Cincinnati Bengals Are Releasing Son Of NFL Legend This Monday

The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing their roster ahead of the 2022 season. That includes the release of a notable player. That player is Thaddeus Moss. The Bengals are releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss this Monday morning. Thaddeus is the son of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Bengals thrilled with Jessie Bates after his return from holdout

“I forget that he missed time to be honest with you,” Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I think he did a really good job taking care of himself. We wanted to be cautious as we integrated him back into what we were doing. He’s a got a great understanding of what we’re doing and he’s up to speed on any tweaks that we made and we expect him to be out there every down.” …

Bengals to host name changing ceremony for Paycor Stadium

The former Paul Brown Stadium’s naming rights were sold earlier this summer after WLWT reported the Bengals’ team owners were shopping the idea of a new name.

Bengals season prediction: Final record, game outlooks and stat projection

The offensive line upgraded at three (maybe four) positions with certainty. The defense brings everyone back (plus a first-round draft pick) coming off a season where it ranked eighth in points per drive in the regular season before going on a turnover bender to push the Bengals to an AFC title.

Ceiling and floor for all 32 NFL teams: Bills, Chiefs, Bengals, Bucs, Packers looking to dethrone Rams - CBSSports.com

The Bengals shocked the NFL last season by winning the AFC North and advancing to the Super Bowl, having one of the largest odds to reach the championship game in the modern era. Joe Burrow is already one of the best quarterbacks in the game and has a dynamic offense with a significantly improved offensive line from last year.

Around the league

NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Eagles, Lions rising heading into 2022 season; Cowboys slipping

The time for endless speculation is over. No more training camp dispatches or preseason guesswork. It's time for the real thing. On Thursday night, the top two teams in the Power Rankings will square off at SoFi Stadium and it will be glorious. Bills versus Rams. Gorgeous. Fourteen more games on Sunday and a corker of a Monday night matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks -- Russ Bowl I. Let's ride.

Bucs QB Tom Brady on O-line: 'I hope they take it to heart all the things that people have said about them'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is now force-feeding that motivation to his new offensive line. Brady said Monday on the first episode of the second season of SiriusXM's Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that he's using all the negative questions about his O-line to fuel his teammates.

After years with rival Eagles, veteran tackle Jason Peters now loves Cowboys' 'swagger'

"Man, I don't really call it arrogance," Peters said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website. "I mean, they had swagger -- pretty much the same thing. The swagger, they'll go in week in and week out with that swagger, you can tell how the defense plays. Dak (Prescott) and (Ezekiel Elliott), scoring and everybody [wearing] their emotions on their shoulders. I mean I like that to be honest.

Pete Carroll dismisses Seahawks' doubters: 'They don't know. They're just guessing at this point'

"I don't feel like that at all," Carroll said Monday, via ESPN. "I don't feel like any part of any of that is what's true other than the fact that that's what people think. I'm not in that business now. I'm in the business of helping these guys get ready to play with all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and the culture and the environment that we're in. We've been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years [dating back to 2001-2009 run at USC]. You think I could think anything different than that? I don't. I don't see any reason my expectations should change at all."