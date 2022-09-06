Mitch Trubisky named Steelers starting QB vs. Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals will kick off their 2022 season this Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, we know who will be QB1 for the Steelers this week when they invade Paycor Stadium, as veteran Mitch Trubisky has officially won the job. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday.

Trubisky won the job after a hard-fought battle with first-round rookie Kenny Pickett, who did manage to win the backup job. Mason Rudolph is the third-string QB.

Mike Tomlin: "Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 6, 2022

Trubisky, the second-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, has had an erratic NFL career to say the least. He actually got off to a nice start, helping lead the Bears to the 2018 playoffs and made the Pro Bowl that season.

However, Trubisky quickly fell from grace before ultimately losing the starting job in Chicago. The Bears drafted his replacement in Justin Fields last year after letting Trubisky leave in free agency to sign with the Buffalo Bills as Josh Allen’s backup for the 2021 season.

In 57 career games (50 starts), Trubisky has completed 1016/1585 passes (64.1%) for 10,652 yards with 64 touchdowns vs. 38 interceptions, good for an 87.0 passer rating. He also has 1,081 rushing yards on 203 carries (5.3 avg) and nine touchdowns.