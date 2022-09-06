 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Special guest Malik Wright

As we prepare for opening day in Cincinnati, CEO & Owner of TWSN sits down and talks with us about the upcoming season, shares insight on predictions for both the game against The City Near WV and the rest of the season. Our biggest duck race in the history of the show will determine who gets two awesome seats for the game in New Orleans, courtesy of TickPick.

By Anthony Cosenza
Week 1 is here! Are you ready?

Jim, James, Jamie and Tom have Malik Wright of The Wright Way Sports Network joining to help you get set for the big season-opener versus the Steelers! It’s a big clash with a lot of new faces on the Pittsburgh sideline, so there’s a lot to digest.

The gang also has a HUGE giveaway wherein a duck race winner will get TWO tickets to the Bengals’ road game in The Big Easy versus the Saints in Week 6. Join live on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET, or get it afterward on your favorite platform!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, the Bengal Jim’s Tailgate Experience YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

