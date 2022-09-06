Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Special guest Malik Wright

Week 1 is here! Are you ready?
Jim, James, Jamie and Tom have Malik Wright of The Wright Way Sports Network joining to help you get set for the big season-opener versus the Steelers! It’s a big clash with a lot of new faces on the Pittsburgh sideline, so there’s a lot to digest.
The gang also has a HUGE giveaway wherein a duck race winner will get TWO tickets to the Bengals’ road game in The Big Easy versus the Saints in Week 6. Join live on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET, or get it afterward on your favorite platform!
