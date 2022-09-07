Bengals News (9/7): Projecting regression is disrespectful

What's New at Bengals Games This Season

Paycor Stadium will again be packed this Sunday when the Bengals open at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. The gameday experience aims to pick up where the Bengals left off last January, with a high energy show that connects the crowd to the team. Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium by 12:30 p.m. and be loud as the defending AFC Champions kick off the 2022 season. Leading up to the game, fans are encouraged to "Show Your Stripes" and buildings are invited to join the "Light Up Cincinnati Orange" initiative Friday and Saturday to continue the support and traditions started during the 2022 playoff run.

Bengals.com's Taylor-Made Takes: One-on-One With Zac Taylor

There are a mixture of things that lead to the decision. I don't think it was one thing. I might feel different next year with the type of team we have. So you just take it training camp by training camp and see how our guys practice the first couple of weeks before we decided what to do that first game. We felt they were far enough along to where I didn't need to put those guys out there and here we are. They're fresh and they're ready to go and we'll see how they handle it.

The Narrative About A Cincinnati Bengals Regression Is Disrespectful, Baffling And Straight-Up Wrong

Everyone is thinking Cincy is destined for a regression? You mean that team with a quarterback, Joe Burrow, who played behind one of the most atrocious pass-blocking lines in the NFL, and still found a way to lead the NFL in yards per pass attempt and completion percentage? Oh, and even though the football gods served up yet another shit sandwich for our man Joey B. in the form of an emergency appendectomy this offseason, at least he wasn't, you know, rehabbing from a torn ACL/MCL/"other structural damage" knee.

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: A Schematic and Personnel Preview of Pittsburgh Steelers' Front Seven

It’s no surprise that the strength of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is their front seven. They have a dominant defensive line consisting of a top defensive tackle, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and a surrounding cast of talented role players.

Why did the Steelers get dominated by the Bengals last season? Mike Tomlin offers one big reason

“We have to take care of the football,” Tomlin said. “They dominated and controlled both games a year ago because we didn’t give ourselves a chance. Possession of the ball is a major part of being competitive. It allows situations to unfold. It allows weighty plays and moments to develop. Very rarely did they get an opportunity to develop last year against the Bengals because we just didn’t do a good enough job of taking care of the football. That is a big component of preparation for us. It is for us regardless of who we’re playing.”

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Familiar Face to Practice Squad

The undrafted rookie cleared waivers after the team released him on Monday. The Bengals now have 16 players on their practice squad, which is the maximum number they can have this season.

Around the league

Dawson Knox, Bills agree to terms on four-year extension through 2026 season

Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year extension through the 2026 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per sources.

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 7

LB T.J. Watt agreed to restructure his contract to create $6.75 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.

WR Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement after 12-year career in NFL

"I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that's why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me," Sanders said in the video.

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson not expected to play Week 1 vs. Raiders after recent ankle surgery

Jackson had not played a preseason snap before the surprising news that he had undergone surgery on his ankle on Aug. 23. The Chargers had not disclosed an injury before that point, and head coach Brandon Staley later said that the procedure was not done to address a specific injury, just to address some discomfort. Staley said at the time that the timetable for return was 2-4 weeks, and if Jackson healed quickly the hope was that he could be ready to go for Week 1. But based on Jackson's lack of participation in practice, it appears that prediction will not come to fruition.