The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: The Steely Snake Pit

Few things could start the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 season off on a better note than a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s the goal this Sunday, as the the divisional clash takes place at Paycor Stadium.

We’ve got the news and analysis covered for you this week, with John and Anthony bringing their perspectives on the game, while also welcoming in Mark Bergin of the BLEAV podcast network. He and former Steelers defensive back, Ike Taylor, host the great “BLEAV in Steelers” show on the network and they always bring it when talking about this rivalry.

As you know by now, we are also continuing our support of the Pollack Family Foundation, spearheaded by former Bengals linebacker and current ESPN analyst, David Pollack.

