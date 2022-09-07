Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: T.J. Watt good to go; Devin Asiasi DNP

Game week is here, and with it comes the first injury report of the 2022 season for the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepare to host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thankfully for both teams, injuries aren’t a major concern heading into Week 1.

For the Bengals, they managed to have three of their four tight ends show up on the injury report but no one else.

Drew Sample was a full participant as he recovers from his knee injury suffered in training camp, so he looks good to go this week.

Mitchell Wilcox was limited with an ankle injury suffered in training camp.

Devin Asiasi, who has a quad injury, got a DNP but was seen working on the rehab field. Even if he’s healthy enough to play, don’t expect to see him active on gameday anytime soon as he learns the offense after joining the team last week.

For the Steelers, the only two players on the injury report were star wideout Diontae Johnson, who injured his shoulder in the preseason finale vs. Detroit, and backup linebacker Marcus Allen, who has a hamstring injury. Both players were limited.

All-Pro defender T.J. Watt was not on the injury report after spraining his knee in the preseason finale, so expect him to get a full workload in Week 1.

Bengals vs. Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

PIT

WR Diontae Johnson (Shoulder) - LP

DB Marcus Allen (Hamstring) - LP

CIN