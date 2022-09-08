How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers in Week 1

The Cincinnati Bengals get to start Week 1 against a familiar foe in divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, there is one huge difference on the opposing sideline, as this will be the first season quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t a member of the Steelers. Instead, the Bengals will face former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky.

Even with all the new faces on Pittsburgh’s side, Cincinnati has so many familiar ones to fans. Quarterback Joe Burrow will be starting after missing most of training camp after getting his appendix removed. He will be surrounded by Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon at the skill positions.

The biggest news is the four(!) new starters on the offensive line after it was a hindrance all season in 2021. Jonah Williams is the only returning starter at left tackle. He will be playing next to rookie Cordell Volson.

After that, free agents make up the rest of the offensive line with center Ted Karras, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins. These guys have yet to take an in-game snap together, but they will have to get up to speed quickly against the Steeler’s front seven.

Zac Taylor has a chance to have a winning record against Pittsburgh if Cincinnati wins. The Bengals have won the past three, and they are heavily favored to keep that streak going.

Date/Time: Sep. 6th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Series Leader: The Steelers lead the series 67-38

Streak: The Bengals have won the last three meetings

Coaches vs. Opponent: Zac Taylor: (3-3). Mike Tomlin (23-8)

Television: The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington.

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-byplay), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Use a free trial of fuboTV to watch the game or NFL+

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Weather: Mid-70’s, mostly cloudy [NFL weather]

Odds: The Bengals are 6.5-point favorites via DraftKings.